Look Back at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Road to Marriage Ahead of Second Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, are set to soon have a second wedding, one in front of their family and friends, a year after they tied the knot.

The 25-year-old singer and 22-year-old model's road to marriage began more than four years ago. They have known teens. They sparked romance rumors in late 2014 and the next year, they dated on and off and were even rumored to be engaged, following a bogus news report.

The Biebers' romance sizzled over the 2016 New Year's holiday, when they vacationed in the Caribbean. Weeks later, they spent Super Bowl Weekend together. Over the next two years, the two would spent time apart dating other people. In 2017, Bieber rekindled his relationship with Selena Gomez for several months. Meanwhile, Hailey and Shawn Mendes sparked romance rumors.

Justin and Hailey got back together in June 2018. He proposed to her the following month. On Sept. 13, 2018, E! News learned they had a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse.