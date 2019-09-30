Total Divas' Sonya Deville, First Openly Gay Female in WWE History, Encourages Fans to "Be True" to Themselves

Sonya Deville is paving the way!

The pro wrestler and Total Divas newcomer gives audiences a chance to get to know her better in this clip from the WWE series' season nine premiere. And thanks to her credentials, it's quite the introduction.

"I'm the first-ever female MMA fighter to be on the WWE roster," she tells the camera (fellow superstar Ronda Rousey, who joins the Divas cast alongside Sonya this year, is also a seasoned mixed martial artist). And that's not the last of her firsts at the organization.

"I'm the first-ever openly gay female in the WWE," she continues. "But I don't want that to define me."

Rather, the 26-year-old athlete goes on to say she hopes her authenticity and openness inspires fans watching to follow her example.