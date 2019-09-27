Brad Falchuk Celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow's "Imperfections" in Relatable Birthday Post

Nobody posts a birthday tribute quite like Brad Falchuk!

As Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 47th birthday today, the Goop founder received a special message from her husband.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it—she's the greatest human being ever," Brad wrote on Instagram. "She's not perfect—her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

Oh, tell us more Brad.

"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her—blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too," he continued. "Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does."