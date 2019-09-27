So, How Was the Wedding Night for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couple Avery and Omar?

Five days after meeting, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Avery and Omar tied the knot. Before the wedding the two rarely touched because of religious practice.

"Our wedding was crazy," Avery says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "And our wedding night was perfect."

So, they're married. They've kissed, they you know, did it. Now what?

"Do you feel comfortable with me? 100 percent?" Avery asks Omar with cameras on them

"100 percent—200 percent," Omar sheepishly says.