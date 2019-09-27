EXCLUSIVE!

So, How Was the Wedding Night for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couple Avery and Omar?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 11:00 AM

Five days after meeting, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Avery and Omar tied the knot. Before the wedding the two rarely touched because of religious practice.

"Our wedding was crazy," Avery says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "And our wedding night was perfect."

So, they're married. They've kissed, they you know, did it. Now what?

"Do you feel comfortable with me? 100 percent?" Avery asks Omar with cameras on them

"100 percent—200 percent," Omar sheepishly says.

Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Are Still Together?

This was Omar's first time with a woman. His first kiss. You can tell in the exclusive preview above he's feeling pretty uncomfortable kissing and telling.

"Was your first kiss weird?" Avery asks.

"Yeah," he says.

"It was weird?" Avery presses.

"Yeah," Omar confirms.

In a confessional, Avery said their wedding night was "amazing." "I got to bond with my husband. It was wonderful," Avery tells the camera.

Did they click? "Yeah, we clicked well. We clicked very well. We have so much chemistry. He didn't seem nervous about anything. It was everything I ever dreamed of," she says.

"It was great night," Omar says about their first time together. "Yeah. Enough."

Avery went to Lebanon to meet Omar for the first time after the two clicked on a dating app. The two plan to live in Syria, something Avery didn't tell her accompanying mother about, until he can get a visa to the United States.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

