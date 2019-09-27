BTS' J-Hope Teams Up With Becky G for ''Chicken Noodle Soup'' Remix

  • By
    &

Fri., Sep. 27, 2019

J-Hope, Becky G

BTS fans, rejoice!

J-Hope teamed up with Becky G for their highly anticipated collaboration, "Chicken Noodle Soup," which dropped on Friday. Drawing inspiration from a song close to J-Hope's heart, the track uses the hook from Webstar and Young B's 2006 track of the same name.

And the video does more than just celebrate the original anthem. On top of incorporating the original "Chicken Noodle Soup" choreography in the video, the two stars make the song their own by having lyrics that are performed in Korean, English and Spanish.

For the song's first verse, J-Hope appears dancing with ease as he raps about his come-up as a dancer. "Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday. Grew being up all night as a teen, that's the case," he raps.

Becky G's lyrics are all about paying tribute to her roots. "No matta' wherever we go, bring it back to this place called home, baby. Now that you know that, let me see you," she belts out.

J-Hope then joins forces with a group of six male dancers for the chorus—a subtle shout out to BTS' seven members.

This video comes not even 24 hours after the stars announced it on Twitter on Thursday.

"Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret," Becky G tweeted, shouting out her single, "Secrets."

"Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too... #CNS," J-Hope responded. And now, here we are.

Check out the video to see Becky G and J-Hope serve some epic chicken noodle soup (with a soda on the side).

