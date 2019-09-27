Miley Cyrus Calls Mom Tish the Love Of Her Life "Forever" After Back-to-Back Breakups

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 9:29 AM

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Mother's daughter, indeed!

Just a day after Miley Cyrus' revealed mom and Tish Cyrus was annoyed with her, the singer posted a supercute picture of the family matriarch to her Instagram Story. "My mom is the love of my life forever," the "Mother's Daughter" singer captioned the shot of her mom lounging in the sun. 

Yesterday, however, she was singing a much different tune. On Thursday, "Malibu" songstress took to social media to share that Tish was less than pleased with her "serving content" during their peaceful family vacation.

"It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult, but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do...but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post?" Miley captioned a picture of her on her phone. The two have always been inseparable, so "bratty millennial" or not, Tish is always their for her girl.

Watch

Liam Hemsworth Was Blindsided By News of His Split With Miley Cyrus?

Hailing Tish as her true love follows a few rough months in Miley's love life. After all, she recently split from Liam Hemsworth and then had another breakup from Kaitlynn Carter

Now, she's hitting the reset button. "Miley did not want to rush into anything," a source previously told E! News. "She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," a second source explains. "She needs to be by herself."

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Instagarm/Miley Cyrus

And with her family. Along with Tish and sister Brandi Cyrus, Miley has been getting some much needed R&R on a girls' trip to Utah. Keep scrolling to see all their epic adventures!

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Hopped Off a Plane in...Utah

Miley Cyrus proves there's nothing like a party—er, vacation—in the USA.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Serving Some Content

Miley hilariously captioned this nature shot "the content continues..."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Abs for Days

She's got it and she's definitely not afraid to flaunt it! 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Oops, She Did It Again

From one superstar to another. While captioning this shot, she quoted Britney Spears' "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," of course: "But if you look at me closely ... you can see it in my eyes .... this girl will always find .... her way..."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Puppy Love

Even her dog Bean scored an invite on the trip. How do we get to be this lucky?

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Wilderness Queen

A little louder for the people in the back! As she belts out on her 2009 hit, "Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

When it comes to posting on Instagram, she just can't be tamed.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

On Top of the World

Despite her whirlwind few months, there's no bring Miley down.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Iconic Trio

According to Brandi Cyrus, she, Miley and Tish Cyrus are "out here in Canyon Country."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Ray of Sunshine

"KEEP ON MOVIN' KEEP CLIMBIN'" she advises. 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Sleeping In

Live footage of us not getting out of bed for work this morning.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Getting a Little Cheeky

Singer ended her trip with one last photo. "Goodbyes are never easy...but g2g," she captioned the pic.

