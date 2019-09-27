Kris Jenner Stands in for Kylie Jenner at Balmain Show in Paris Amid Illness

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner

Shutterstock

Kris Jenner to the rescue!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped in for her daughter, Kylie Jenner, on Friday at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week Show. While Kylie could not be in attendance, due to her hospitalization, Kris was able to be there and represent for her youngest daughter, sitting front row at the event next to Eva Longoria.

"Head to toe @balmain for today's show!@olivier_rousteing such an incredible show today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram in her fashion show outfit. "So excited for the launch of the #KYLIExBALMAIN @kyliecosmetics makeup collab today at 8am pst!!"

It was just two days ago that Kylie announced that she's too sick to travel overseas for the launch of her new collab with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing. A rep for the 22-year-old beauty mogul also confirmed to E! News earlier this week that Kylie is in the hospital but doing well under doctor's care. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian's Security Tackles Kris Jenner to the Ground!

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," Kylie wrote in a note to her fans on Twitter Wednesday. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors

"Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream," the E! star continued. "Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event."

"I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday," Kylie concluded her post. "It's going to an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"

Over the weekend, Kylie was noticeably absent from the 2019 Emmys, where she was supposed to present an award alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Amid speculation about her absence, a source confirmed to E! News that Kylie was sick and had to miss out on presenting.

The Kylie X Balmain collection is available now on KylieCosmetics.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Celebrities , Kardashian News , Kylie Jenner , , Hospitalized , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Brad Falchuk Celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow's "Imperfections" in Relatable Birthday Post

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Is Pregnant With Her First Child

J-Hope, Becky G

BTS' J-Hope Teams Up With Becky G for ''Chicken Noodle Soup'' Remix

Shark Tank

This 10-Year-Old Inventor Is Giving Everyone a Run for Their Money in the Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Calls Mom Tish the Love Of Her Life "Forever" After Back-to-Back Breakups

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tom Holland's Reaction to Spider-Man Rejoining Marvel Is Truly Heroic

Influencer Interviews, Feature, Massy Arias gif

Massy Arias Takes Us Inside Her World

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.