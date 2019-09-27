Rihanna Is Making a Strong Case for Bangs: See Celebs' Fall Hair Transformations

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 8:41 AM

Rihanna, is that you?

The R&B singer and business and beauty mogul debuted new choppy bangs while promoting her new Fenty line during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Rihanna, who has showcased hairstyles with bangs in years past, joins a growing list of celebs who have undergone dramatic makeovers this fall.

Adam Levine recently debuted a shaved head with center cornrows, while Joe Keery, whose character Steve's tousled hair on Stranger Things had had fans swooning for years, stepped out earlier this month with, wait for it, bowl cut. A Beatles fan, perhaps?

Mila Kunis recently traded in her signature brown hair for a multicolored look, and fellow natural brunette Kendall Jenner recently showcased her own hair transformation during London Fashion Week.

Photos

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

See this fall's best celebrity hair transformations.

Rihanna, Hair

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Pierre Suu/GC Images

Rihanna

The star is back to bangs!

Adam Levine, Hair

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Lastarpix / BACKGRID

Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer debuted a dramatic new look in fall 2019.

Mila Kunis, Hair

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Blackbelts / BACKGRID

Mila Kunis

The brunette star debuted a colorful look in fall 2019.

Noah Centineo, Hair

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, Instagram

Noah Centineo

Your boyfriend mysteriously sprouted some bleached blond facial hair...likely for a role. He-Man?

Kendall Jenner, Hair

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

During London Fashion Week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a blonde look.

Joe Keery, Hair

Getty Images

Joe Keery

Stranger Things' Dustin is going to have to have a word with his BFF about this transformation...

