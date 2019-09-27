Rihanna Is Making a Strong Case for Bangs: See Celebs' Fall Hair Transformations

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 8:41 AM
Rihanna, is that you?
The R&B singer and business and beauty mogul debuted new choppy bangs while promoting her new Fenty line during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
Rihanna, who has showcased hairstyles with bangs in years past, joins a growing list of celebs who have undergone dramatic makeovers this fall.
Adam Levine recently debuted a shaved head with center cornrows, while Joe Keery, whose character Steve's tousled hair on Stranger Things had had fans swooning for years, stepped out earlier this month with, wait for it, bowl cut. A Beatles fan, perhaps?
Mila Kunis recently traded in her signature brown hair for a multicolored look, and fellow natural brunette Kendall Jenner recently showcased her own hair transformation during London Fashion Week.
See this fall's best celebrity hair transformations.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Pierre Suu/GC Images
The star is back to bangs!
Mike Marsland/WireImage, Lastarpix / BACKGRID
The Maroon 5 singer debuted a dramatic new look in fall 2019.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Blackbelts / BACKGRID
The brunette star debuted a colorful look in fall 2019.
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, Instagram
Your boyfriend mysteriously sprouted some bleached blond facial hair...likely for a role. He-Man?
Getty Images
During London Fashion Week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a blonde look.
Getty Images
Stranger Things' Dustin is going to have to have a word with his BFF about this transformation...
