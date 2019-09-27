This 10-Year-Old Inventor Is Giving Everyone a Run for Their Money in the Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 9:30 AM
A 10-year-old entrepreneur is giving the sharks a run for their money on the season 11 premiere of Shark Tank.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, meet Cassidy, the pint-sized "kidprenuer" made her way from Honolulu, Hawaii (with her mom) to see Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Dan Lubetzky to pitch her safe baby spoon design that eliminates the traditional utensil design and its hazards for tots. The spoon, called The Baby Toon, also doubles as a teething ring.
Cassidy brought the potential investors her product, along with some baby food, so they could have the true experience of The Baby Toon. She first came up with the design in a science fair when she was in first grade.
"Partially why I'm just very thankful I'm here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities they have at school or at home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It's a dream come true," Cassidy said.
She's made some sales on her own, but she wants the help of the sharks to truly get the product off the ground. Cassidy is willing to give up 50 percent of her company to an investor.
ABC
"Let's face it, I'm only 10 years old. I need a partner! I still have to go to high school," Cassidy says.
"I think you're more of a shark than we are," Mark tells her.
Click play on the video above to see more. The premiere also features entrepreneurs from New York City pitching an eco-friendly cleaning supply company that helps reduce plastic waste, as well as entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee who have a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it. Other inventors include an entrepreneurs pitching a frozen food brand that delivers plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine.
Shark Tank season 11 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
