This 10-Year-Old Inventor Is Giving Everyone a Run for Their Money in the Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere

A 10-year-old entrepreneur is giving the sharks a run for their money on the season 11 premiere of Shark Tank.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, meet Cassidy, the pint-sized "kidprenuer" made her way from Honolulu, Hawaii (with her mom) to see Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Dan Lubetzky to pitch her safe baby spoon design that eliminates the traditional utensil design and its hazards for tots. The spoon, called The Baby Toon, also doubles as a teething ring.

Cassidy brought the potential investors her product, along with some baby food, so they could have the true experience of The Baby Toon. She first came up with the design in a science fair when she was in first grade.