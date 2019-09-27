Hilary Duff's Stylist Gives a Sneak Peek of Lizzie McGuire's Look Today

Instagram, Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 7:45 AM
Instagram, Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lizzie McGuire is all grown-up!
Hilary Duff's hairstylist gave fans a sneak peek of the classic character's adult look on Friday.
"Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie's color," Nikki Lee wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the smiling star. "Well dreams do come true! Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire! And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx."
So, how exactly did she achieve Lizzie's perfect shade?
"I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed," the Beauty Coach blogger added. "After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer."
But the work didn't end there.
"For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer," she continued. "My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15mins...Xx"
Given the smile on Duff's face, it looks like she's loving Lizzie's new 'do. Of course, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the celebrity's full portrayal. In the new sequel series, Lizzie is in her 30s and apprenticing for an interior designer in New York. However, life quickly takes a turn and she finds herself returning to Los Angeles to figure things out.
While a premiere date hasn't been announced, the show's platform, Disney+, launches Nov. 12. Fans have already waited more than 15 years for a reboot—so they can likely hold out for a little longer.
