Hilary Duff's Stylist Gives a Sneak Peek of Lizzie McGuire's Look Today

Lizzie McGuire is all grown-up!

Hilary Duff's hairstylist gave fans a sneak peek of the classic character's adult look on Friday.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie's color," Nikki Lee wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the smiling star. "Well dreams do come true! Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire! And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx."

So, how exactly did she achieve Lizzie's perfect shade?

"I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed," the Beauty Coach blogger added. "After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer."