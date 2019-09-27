EXCLUSIVE!

Mercedes "MJ" Javid Jokes She's "Scared to Death" for Her Son To Hit This Milestone

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 7:30 AM

New mom Mercedes "MJ" Javid's baby boy is on his way to being on the move, and the Shahs of Sunset cast member is feeling a little nervous about that. 

The reality star and husband Tommy Feight welcomed their first child, Shams Francis Feight, in April.

"Baby Shams is almost ready to start eating foods and he's totally rolled over, that's a really big deal," Javid told E! News on Thursday. "We just had to lower his crib so that he won't start climbing and we're looking forward to him beginning to crawl."

"I'm scared," she said, laughing. "I'm scared to death."

Javid made her comments at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty event in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of The Trifecta of Health by Dan Holtz and Angie Sadeghi, MD.

Watch

Pregnant Mercedes MJ Javid Reveals Sex of Baby

Javid also talked about the help she's gotten since giving birth to Shams.

"I have an amazing support system," she said, "The most hands-on father who has ever walked the Earth. And my mom, she comes over all the time and she's reliving this beautiful dream of having the grandson she never thought she was going to have."

However, Shams' grandma's advice isn't always welcome.

"My mom's advice is honestly so archaic and dated," Javid said. "Everything that we were supposed to do when she had me is now like, a hazard to the baby. Like no blankets in the crib and all the evolution that they've learned from SIDS. So, we're trying to train my mom to be a more responsible grandparent."

