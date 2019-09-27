Colin Jost and Michael Che’s Joke-Off With Jimmy Fallon Is Your Friday Must-See Video

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by kelli boyle | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 6:49 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Saturday Night Live comes back this weekend and the cast is gearing up their best jokes in preparation.
The "Weekend Update" co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che popped over to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a little joke-off segment Thursday night—and they did not disappoint. Jimmy Fallon kicked off the segment with a quip about a Seattle coffee shop that only employs buff, shirtless men. "Best part is," he joked, "You can order your coffee tall, grande, or Magic Mike XXL."
But that was just the beginning. Cue Jost and Che, who challenged the SNL alum to a comedic battle. Who can come up with the best joke about these coffee shop? Well...
"It costs three bucks for a coffee," Jost began, "But 50 bucks for them to grind your bean." Which, naturally, slayed Fallon, Che and the audience.
"Trust me," said Che, "You don't want to see how they draw a heart in your foam." Cringe.
Indeed, it's Che who gets the last laugh with a quip about Jost's fiancée Scarlett Johansson: "Said Colin, ‘Please don't tell Scarlett you saw me here.'"
The jokes only get funnier and dirtier from there. They poke fun at an alcohol company making drinkable marijuana—"All marijuana is drinkable when the cops pull you over," joked Jost—and a twerk pit at an upcoming Iggy Azalea concert.
As Jost put it, "Okay, sure, right. But when I started twerk pit, I'm banned from Chuck E' Cheese."
Start your morning off right and watch all the amazing jokes in the video above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?