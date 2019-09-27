Brad Pitt Has Shared A Kiss With This Lucky Downton Abbey Star

It's not a tea party if there's no tea spilled.

Kelly Clarkson brought together the cast of Downton Abbey—including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Elizabeth McGovern—to play a little game she likes to call, "Sip It and Spill It." In other words, "it's a sophisticated version or 'Never Have I Ever,'" the country superstar explained to her guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I'm trying to keep something very American and trashy, classy."

Of course, she started it off with an example of her own. "Sip it and spill it if you've ever locked yourself in a bathroom with a glass of wine because you have children and just want a minute to yourself," quipped the mom of two, gesturing to her glass. "I would take this bad boy and I would drink the whole thing."

Got it? Good. Now on to the piping hot tea. "Sip it and spill it," began Hugh, "if you've ever snogged Brad Pitt." (That's kissed for all us Americans out there.)