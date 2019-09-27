How Teresa Giudice Is Leaning on Her Daughters Amid Husband Joe's Deportation Case

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is leaning on her and husband Joe Giudice's four daughters as the family continues to wait to find out if he will be deported.

Joe, an Italian-born permanent U.S. resident, has remained in an ICE detainment center since he was released from federal prison in March after serving under three years behind bars for fraud. He has continued to appeal his deportation case, so far without success, and recently requested to be released from U.S. custody and travel to Italy to await the outcome of his case.

When asked how the family has come together and supported each other, Teresa told E! News on Tuesday, "We just do. I mean, we've come a long way and I'm happy I have four beautiful daughters. They're strong and I'm happy to have them. I'm their rock, they're my rock and I'm glad we have each other."

Teresa made her comments at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty celebration in Los Angeles.