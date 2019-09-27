Prince Harry Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps 22 Years After Her Historic Minefield Walk

Prince Harry is carrying on Princess Diana's legacy.

The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola on Friday to continue to champion his mother's landmine clearance work.

The royal worked with representatives from The Halo Trust to help clear the area, which was mined during the Angolan civil war. After receiving a safety briefing and learning more about the work of the de-mining teams, Harry walked through the minefield and remotely detonated a mine to help make the area safer for the local community, wildlife and future eco-tourism.

The Princess of Wales walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola in 1997—just months before her death. Later today, the duke will pay a visit to Huambo and walk along the same street his mother did 22 years ago.

Diana is often credited with raising awareness for an international treaty against landmines, which was signed shortly after her death. Since then, the once-inhabitable area has transformed into a growing community with colleges, schools and small businesses.

"The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognize her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular," a statement from Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account read.