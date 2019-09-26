Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Are Reuniting to Create a Bourbon

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are giving fans something to sink their teeth into.

Well, technically, it's something to sip on, because these two are creating their own bourbon. According to Ian, he and Paul are in the beginning stages of launching the liquor company. He announced on Instagram, "Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it's coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen."

He adds that the bourbon was created through "passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality." Although, typically bourbon is made from grain, yeast, water and corn.

Once the final product is ready to be sold, Ian and Paul plan on hosting launch parties across the globe. "You've given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come," he shares. Parties, bourbon, two Vampire Diaries stars—where do we sign up?