Grey's Anatomy Is Back For Season 16 and Everything Is Crazy

The nightmare of summer is over, and now we are back where we belong, in the comforting arms of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Only it's not quite as comforting as before. Meredith Grey no longer works there, and neither does Richard Webber or Alex Karev. Maggie and Jackson are a mess, Amelia's pregnant, Teddy's struggling through maternity leave, and Tom Koracick is now in charge of the hospital, much to Bailey's chagrin. And Bailey was already feeling quite a bit of chagrin!

And just as showrunner Krista Vernoff promised time and time again, the new changes were not all just resolved by the end of the episode. Alex and Richard are getting new jobs at a new and terrible hospital. Meredith might lose her medical license, along with her job. Everything is weird, man.