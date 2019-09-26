YouTube's The Dolan Twins Drop $2 Million on Encino Mansion—and They're Only 19

If there was ever a moment to regret not jumping on the Vine bandwagon, this is it.

In the six-short years since starting their career on the Vine app, The Dolan Twins have made themselves an impressive career in the world of social media. Ethan and Grayson seamlessly navigated the shutdown of the video service and moved over to YouTube, where they now have over 10.5 million followers. And they are raking in millions of dollars a year with their videos and posts on social media, all at the age of 19.

With their 20th birthdays looming in December, the teens are making the move from their equally stylish rental home in Encino, to a $2.5 million ranch-style home in the nearby hills. It is the perfect size, style and space for the influencers, coming in at 3,000 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and a spacious backyard—more than enough room for their wild antics.