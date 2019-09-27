When You Become Part of TV History: A Law & Order: SVU Story

When it came time to shoot around 10 p.m., everything happened so fast. I was miced (RIP to the chest hair I lost in the process) and became instantly aware that everything I said would be heard by the crew. After a quick rehearsal, we were off. I lost count of the amount of takes we did, I want to say seven from one angle, then several more from the others.

In between shoots, Ice (I can call him that now, I think we're on that level) made sure I was aware of the camera, a reference to our interview from earlier, and Mariska gave me words of encouragement, joking that this was going to be my big break, and that I was nailing it.

I could tell the other actors who, well, were actually actors, were thinking, "Who the heck is this guy? Why does he have a camera crew and why do the series regulars keep talking to him?" During the shoot, the kind makeup folks kept getting rid of my nervous sweat as much as possible. At one point, it started to rain, and much to my surprise, I was assigned a large umbrella. Mustn't get anymore "dewy" than I already was. I could get used to this treatment. Like really used to it.