Everything We Know About Mac Miller's Death Investigation 1 Year After His Overdose

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 2:10 PM
New details have emerged about the investigation surrounding Mac Miller's death.
It was just a year ago that the beloved rapper passed away at the age of 26, shocking fans around the world. On Sept. 7, 2018, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. Two months after his tragic passing, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner—Coroner announced that Miller, née Malcolm McCormick, died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol). The manner of death was certified as an accident.
Shortly before the first anniversary of Miller's passing, in early Sept. 2019, it was revealed that a man had been arrested in connection with the "Ladders" artist's death. Now, as more updates, including arrests, are made in this investigation, we're bringing you all of the latest details.
Let's take a look at everything we know about Miller's death investigation to date:
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Sept. 4, 2019: Cameron James Pettit, a 28-year-old Hollywood Hills resident, is arrested on federal charges alleging that he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl to Miller, two days before his death. According the affidavit on this case, on the night of Sept. 4, Pettit "agreed to supply" Miller with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax. But, when Pettit made the delivery the morning of Sept. 5, he allegedly sold Miller "counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl."
The affidavit also states that hours after news of Miller's death emerged, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, "Most likely I will die in jail."
Petit is due for arraignment on Oct. 11.
Christaan Felber for Vulture
Sept. 7, 2019: While attending a celebration of life for his son, Mac Miller's dad, Mark McCormick, breaks his silence on the recent arrest.
"So they finally caught the motherf--ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," Mark said, via video posted on social media. "And we find some comfort in that. And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone—a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine—and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl—all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."
Sept. 23, 2019: Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona man, is arrested in connection with Miller's death. According to Lake Havasu City police, officers, aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served Reavis with a search warrant and found in his home prescription pills, a "usable amount of marijuana," drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.
Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to police custody.
Sept. 26, 2019: News emerges that Stephen "Stevie" Walter has been arrested in connection with Miller's death. According to the complaint, obtained by E! News, Petit delivered Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, which "Petit obtained from Walter, through Walter's drug courier Reavis."
The docs state that, after Miller's death, Walter "continued to sell Petit drugs, including through Reavis."
