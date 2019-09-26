Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Set to Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the party to the Super Bowl!

On Thursday afternoon, the World of Dance judge had some big news to share on Instagram. As it turns out, she's performing at football's biggest game of the year.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Jennifer shared in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

If you're not a sports nut, we're here to help! February 2 is when Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to air on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

But wait, there's more. Shakira also took to social media and teased a special performance in February.

"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world—and to top it off, on my birthday!" she said in a statement. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"