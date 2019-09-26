Law and Order: SVU Stars on the Historic Season 21, Romances and Fears of Death

Law & Order: SVU "dun dun" made history. With the Thursday, Sept. 26 episode, Law & Order: SVU becomes the longest running primetime drama, usurping the title from Gunsmoke and the mothership Law & Order series. The milestone has been on the minds of the cast members.

"I came on SVU to do four episodes, so here I am now 20 years later, just still kind of living the dream. It's a great thing. It's a great crew, a great cast, and as long as they keep writing these stories, I think we'll be on the air," Ice-T told E! News during a set visit while the cast filmed the season 21 premiere.