Anna Faris Shares the "Brilliant Strategy" Her Parents Used to Keep Her a Virgin Forever

It's not a conspiracy if it's true!

Anna Faris sat down with Lilly Singh on her new show A Little Late with Lilly Singh and the two discussed their shared love of conspiracy theories. Anna got right into it and shared a theory she has of her parents. The actress explained that she believes they had a genius plot they used to try and keep her a virgin forever.

"They're not very religious people, but for whatever reason they really wanted me to be a virgin," she shared. "I had a bunch of dental gear. It started with retainers, then it went to braces, then headgear, and it just lasted for years."

"This kid I had a crush on called me once and I was so excited he called," she continued. "He was like, 'Hey do you still have your braces?' and I was like 'Yeah, I do.'"

And even though things didn't workout with the boy, Anna isn't mad about it at all. In fact, actually applauds her parents for their effort. As she raved, "It's a brilliant strategy."