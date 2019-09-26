Ashley Tisdale's Disneyland Story Will Give You Sharpay Evans Flashbacks

Once a wildcat, always a wildcat.

Ashley Tisdale stopped by The Late, Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night and explained just how she used to channel her iconic High School Musical character Sharpay Evans. Sitting down with host James Corden, the actress revealed that her Disney Channel days helped her gain VIP access into Disneyland.

Asked if she took advantage of the all-star access, she explained, "I did, I definitely did. When you work for Disney, you get, obviously, like, a VIP person to bring you to the front of the lines. You just feel, like, so cool."

And seemingly taking a page from her over-the-top HSM character, she admitted she used to bring her dates along to show off just how cool she really was. "I actually would bring guys there that I dated to kind of, like, flex a little bit and be like, ‘I'm Disney royalty,'" she recalled. "And then I'd break up with them after the fireworks. It was always a good story."