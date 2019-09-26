Kate Middleton Proves Once Again She's the Queen of Recycling Outfits

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 8:08 AM

Kate Middleton

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton knows what she likes.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her favorite pieces to an event in Birkenhead, England on Thursday. The royal donned a blue Alexander McQueen coat dress for the naming ceremony of the U.K.'s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The mother of three attended the event with her husband Prince William. The two took a tour of the ship with Sir David Attenborough and children from the British Antarctic Survey's polar explorer program to learn more about the science behind the research. The Duke of Cambridge also gave a short speech.

If Kate's outfit looks familiar, it's because she's worn the beloved piece a few times. As royal admirers will recall, the duchess wore the ensemble to the 75th Anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets in 2016. She also wore the coat to a wreath-laying service at a war memorial in New Zealand back in 2014. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Recycled Looks

Actually, Kate is a fan of the fashion house in general and has worn a number of its pieces over the years. 

Kate Middleton, Dress Coat

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Even her wedding dress was designed by the brand's creative director Sarah Burton.

This wasn't the first time Kate has given her fans a fashion flashback. To look back at a few other recycled looks, check out the gallery above.

It certainly is a busy time for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a royal tour of Africa. William and Kate are expected to visit Pakistan this fall.

