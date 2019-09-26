Patricia Heaton Is Finally Getting Her Applause With Carol's Second Act

For Heaton, the timing to truly be the show's star couldn't have been better. Heaton said her kids are pretty much out of the house and she had been out of work on The Middle for about a year, so she was starting to feel the same itch Carol does. But why can't she just sit back, relax and enjoy the residuals?

"I've been working since I was about 16. I started at a department store in high school, because I never wanted to have to ask anybody for money. I wanted to be able to make my own decisions about what I want. And I value that independence. So, I've been used to working for a really long time. So that's part of it. I just got back. I was in Montana for three weeks. I can only take so much leisure before I start getting really antsy and I have to get back to work. I think it's an internal thing that you're born with. You want to go out and challenge yourself and put yourself in scary positions to see if you can do it. I just think it's my nature," Heaton explained.