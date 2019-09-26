Gwyneth Paltrow Calling Her Teens "Dicks" Is Her Most Relatable Moment

"Sorry America!"-Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician star and Goop mogul gave Today a reason for its 7-second delay on Thursday when the star got to chatting about raising teenagers. Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin are parents to 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 13-year-old son Moses Martin.

Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, who is a mom to two kids under 6 years old, the co-anchor wondered what to expect down the parenting pipeline.

"It's the best," Paltrow insisted. "They're really coming into themselves. They're hilarious. They're smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things—it's the greatest."

However, the actress also candidly acknowledged the challenges. "Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, dicks once in a while," she said, spurring the show to bleep her.

"We don't usually put a 7-second delay on when Gwyneth comes on," Guthrie added.

"Sorry about that," Paltrow quipped. "Sorry! Sorry America!"