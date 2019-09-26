Gwyneth Paltrow Calling Her Teens "Dicks" Is Her Most Relatable Moment

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gwyneth Paltrow, Son, Moses, Daughter, Apple, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

"Sorry America!"-Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician star and Goop mogul gave Today a reason for its 7-second delay on Thursday when the star got to chatting about raising teenagers. Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin are parents to 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 13-year-old son Moses Martin

Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, who is a mom to two kids under 6 years old, the co-anchor wondered what to expect down the parenting pipeline. 

"It's the best," Paltrow insisted. "They're really coming into themselves. They're hilarious. They're smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things—it's the greatest."

However, the actress also candidly acknowledged the challenges. "Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, dicks once in a while," she said, spurring the show to bleep her. 

"We don't usually put a 7-second delay on when Gwyneth comes on," Guthrie added. 

"Sorry about that," Paltrow quipped. "Sorry! Sorry America!" 

Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

On a more serious note, the star also explained how having a daughter influenced her decision to help reporters investigating Harvey Weinstein

"I was really scared. Society had shown us only basically examples where women coming forward ended up not being advantageous for the woman, but I really felt like it was time," she told Guthrie. 

"I think also having a teenage daughter that's the love of my life and worrying about her going into the workplace and feeling like if there was ever a chance that there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in," she continued. 

"I never could have imagined that collectively a shift this seismic wuld happen, but I feel proud that I have a small part in it."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Celebrities , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Brother

Big Brother's Michie Defends Himself After Finale Criticism: I Truly Respect Women

Ronda Rousey, Total Divas 901

See Ronda Rousey Gush About Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax & More in Her First Total Divas Confessional

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Is Either the Absolute Best or Worst Travel Partner Of All Time

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Says Botswana Was His Escape After Princess Diana's Death

Zendaya, Celeb Mean Tweets

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Have The Best Clap Backs To These “Mean Tweets”

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik's Newest Musical Collaboration Is a Dream Come True

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil Has a Genius Hack That Guarantees She’s Never Too Far From the Snacks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.