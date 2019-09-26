Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Have The Best Clap Backs To These “Mean Tweets”

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya, Celeb Mean Tweets

YouTube

Brushing off trolls is nothing new for celebrities—and the stars of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 12th edition of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" handled their social media haters like pros.

Jimmy Kimmel's fan-favorite segment, where stars read nasty comments written about them, aired on Wednesday night with guests from television and film, including Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Hamm, Maisie Williams, Will Ferrell, Martin Short, David Harbour, Fred Savage, David Spade, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson, Chris Rock, and Jeff Goldblum.

This time around, the celebs in the hot seat had the best clap backs for their mean tweets and were able to put each tweet's anonymous author in their place.  

"I bet Zendaya's feet smell like Funyuns," the Euphoria star read. She then took off one of her sequined heels to prove them wrong. "Let's check, shall we?" she said into the camera. "No, smells like success to me."

Watch

This Zendaya Makeover Makes Us Feel Euphoric!

For his part, Gyllenhaal—Zendaya's Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star—took a different approach to his online critic. "Jake Gyllenhaal's dick smells like hot dog water," he read aloud. Keeping his cool, he replied, "It's like a haiku. It's a beautiful, beautiful thing to say." 

But that's only the beginning of this hysterical segment. Watch the video above to see how other stars reacted to their trolls.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zendaya , Jake Gyllenhaal , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Tisdale, The Late Late Show, Sharpay Evans

Ashley Tisdale's Disneyland Story Will Give You Sharpay Evans Flashbacks

Princess Beatrice Announces Engagement To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

All the Details on Princess Beatrice's $100,000 Engagement Ring

Bring It On

Kirsten Dunst Is Cheering For Another Bring It On And Our Spirit Fingers Are Ready

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Flip It Like Disick 108

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Tour $19.9 Million Malibu Mansion While House-Hunting

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Proves Once Again She's the Queen of Recycling Outfits

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Calling Her Teens "Dicks" Is Her Most Relatable Moment

Big Brother

Big Brother's Michie Defends Himself After Finale Criticism: I Truly Respect Women

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.