Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Have The Best Clap Backs To These “Mean Tweets”

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya, Celeb Mean Tweets

YouTube

Brushing off trolls is nothing new for celebrities—and the stars of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 12th edition of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" handled their social media haters like pros.

Jimmy Kimmel's fan-favorite segment, where stars read nasty comments written about them, aired on Wednesday night with guests from television and film, including Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Hamm, Maisie Williams, Will Ferrell, Martin Short, David Harbour, Fred Savage, David Spade, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson, Chris Rock, and Jeff Goldblum.

This time around, the celebs in the hot seat had the best clap backs for their mean tweets and were able to put each tweet's anonymous author in their place.  

"I bet Zendaya's feet smell like Funyuns," the Euphoria star read. She then took off one of her sequined heels to prove them wrong. "Let's check, shall we?" she said into the camera. "No, smells like success to me."

Watch

This Zendaya Makeover Makes Us Feel Euphoric!

For his part, Gyllenhaal—Zendaya's Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star—took a different approach to his online critic. "Jake Gyllenhaal's dick smells like hot dog water," he read aloud. Keeping his cool, he replied, "It's like a haiku. It's a beautiful, beautiful thing to say." 

But that's only the beginning of this hysterical segment. Watch the video above to see how other stars reacted to their trolls.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zendaya , Jake Gyllenhaal , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Says Botswana Was His Escape After Princess Diana's Death

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik's Newest Musical Collaboration Is a Dream Come True

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil Has a Genius Hack That Guarantees She’s Never Too Far From the Snacks

Meghan McCain, The View

Four Times PCAs Nominee The View Had Us on the Edge of Our Seats

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Doesn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Her Ex Josh Murray

The Good Place, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Next Act After The Good Place? Being Herself

Katie Morton, Chris Bukowski, Bachelor In Paradise

Here's Everything the Bachelor in Paradise Couples Did in Their First Week in Public—Including Break Up

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.