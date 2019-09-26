Jameela Jamil Has a Genius Hack That Guarantees She’s Never Too Far From the Snacks

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jameela Jamil

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jameela Jamil never shows up underdressed. 

"I wear gowns," she admitted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I have a distinct lack of chill. I wore one on your show because I was excited to be here."

But perhaps what makes her most stylish are her accessories. As it turns out, The Good Place actress rarely leaves home without a snack in her purse⁠—like at the 2019 Emmys⁠—or conveniently tucked away in her clothes.

"I have cheese on me now," she admitted to the late night host. "Do you want some?" And, much to the shock of Fallon and The Roots, she effortlessly pulled the light bite out of her dress' top.

But wait, there's more. The 33-year-old then reached up her gorgeous, floor length gown to retrieve "some sort of a yogurt snack" and, after a little more digging, a "dried meat stick."

Watch

Jameela Jamil Did Her Own Makeup on The Good Place

Of course, never forgetting her manners, she also arrived with a special treat for the host. "I heard you have a particularly favorite snack that is called a Skor," she said, handing over the chocolate bar. "And it's come from my boobs straight to you."

For his part, Fallon was hilariously amazed. "If you're watching live, I just Skor'd on TV," he said to the camera. "This is fantastic. Thank you for this. I do love a Skor bar."

That's not her only trick, either. As she previously told E! News, she's also a skilled makeup artist, oftentimes serving as her own glam squad on set of the NBC comedy.

Halfway through season one, "I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning, sometimes 4:15," she revealed. "And I realized that we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup. I just sort of went to the producers of The Good Place and I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? There's no prosthetics on me…I'll do my own makeup!' And so I did my own makeup for the show."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Celebrities , , Food , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Says Botswana Was His Escape After Princess Diana's Death

Zendaya, Celeb Mean Tweets

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Have The Best Clap Backs To These “Mean Tweets”

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik's Newest Musical Collaboration Is a Dream Come True

Meghan McCain, The View

Four Times PCAs Nominee The View Had Us on the Edge of Our Seats

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Doesn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Her Ex Josh Murray

The Good Place, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Next Act After The Good Place? Being Herself

Katie Morton, Chris Bukowski, Bachelor In Paradise

Here's Everything the Bachelor in Paradise Couples Did in Their First Week in Public—Including Break Up

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.