Princess Beatrice Is Engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: See Her Stunning Ring

There's another royal wedding in the works!

Princess Beatrice is engaged to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

While vacationing in Italy earlier this month, Edoardo proposed to his love with a stunning Shaun Leane ring he helped design. The duo—who made their official red carpet debut in March—are set to say "I do" next year.

For their official engagement photos, the 31-year-old called in the photographer she trusts the most: Younger sister Princess Eugenie.