Here's Why Tess Holliday Is Our Breakout Star of Fashion Week Spring 2020

Tess Holliday is revolutionizing the fashion world one runway walk at a time.

In the years since she coined the social media movement #EffYourBeautyStandards, Tess has become an unstoppable force for good. She made history by becoming the first plus-size model of her size and stature to land a major modeling contract in 2015, and continues to use her platform to advocate for inclusivity and body positivity.

Case in point? Tess' presence at Fashion Week Spring 2020, where she sparked conversation surrounding the fashion industry's ongoing push for diversity.

Tess herself commented on the progress, or lack thereof, during a London Fashion Week event hosted by ELLE U.K. "People are still afraid and I hope eventually that will shift," the 34-year-old shared. "I don't know why it's controversial to talk about the fact that plus-size women should be able to take up space—literally—wear clothes, be fashionable and feel good in their bodies."