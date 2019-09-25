Cassie Randolph Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph's relationship with Colton Underwood is not up for discussion.

On the heels of a tabloid report alluding to The Bachelor's "mismatched feelings" for each other, Cassie took to Instagram with a lengthy post revealing the current status of their romance. When it comes down to it, the 24-year-old confirmed she and Colton are "good and happy," but acknowledged that life after finding love on a reality TV show hasn't been a cake walk.

"Is our relationship perfect?" Cassie's post read, "No, it is very normal with its ups and downs and compromises. Despite the microscope on our relationship, we are trying to say focused on what is important and grow in the direction of getting stronger and closer every day. We know that in order for us to work, we need to focus on each other and not the craziness that sometimes surrounds us, and stay grounded. We are good!"

In discussing the tricky act that is balancing stardom and the demands of her personal life, Cassie continued, "At times the stress has made me question what the heck I am doing and those close to me have also questioned me as they see me burning the candle at both ends and at times more stressed than I should be. Some of the changes haven't just affected my life, but those close to me too."