Weigh In on ABC's Stumptown Starring Cobie Smulders

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

There's a new private eye on the block, but she's not your typical TV detective. Sure, she's rough around the edges and breaks the rules, but there's so much more to Dex Parios.

Stumptown introduced viewers to Dex, played by Cobie Smulders, who's, well, a bit of a mess. The character, who is a veteran, loves to gamble and have a drink, but hates to pay her parking tickets and settle her debts.

The first episode of the series based on the comic book of the same name featured Dex locating and ultimately rescuing the granddaughter of Sue Lynn Blackbird (Tantoo Cardinal), the owner of the casino Dex frequents. In the process, Dex got pretty banged up and did the job to the beat of her own drum. That's what Smulders loves about her.

Watch

Stumptown Exclusive: Detective Hoffman Arrests Dex Parios

"I just like her, I like the way that she rolls however she's feeling, you know? I like playing sort of a sexually ambiguous woman on network television. I like that she's sort of her own boss. I like that she doesn't really—there's no rules for her," Smulders told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "So that excited me."

So, did you give Stumptown, which also stars Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez and Camryn Manheim, a watch?

Tell us what you think of the new show in the polls below. Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

New Fall Shows 2019: Night 3
Did you watch Stumptown?
82.1%
17.9%
What did you think of Stumptown?
89.4%
10.6%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cobie Smulders , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Brother, Julie Chen

Who Won Big Brother Season 21?

Survivor, Season 39

Survivor: Island of the Idols Reveals How the New Twist Works

The Masked Singer, Season 2

The Masked Singer Season 2 Unmasks Its First 2 Celebrities

Suits, Series Finale

Suits Finale Ends With 2 Weddings and Some Big Goodbyes

Cardi B, 2019 Diamond Ball

Cardi B Will "Never Forget" Being Sexually Harassed During Magazine Photo Shoot

The Masked Singer, Season 2

What The Masked Singer Judges Learned From Season 1

Cardi B Shares Her Own #MeToo Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.