RETURNS
Oct 2, 10p|7e

See Ronda Rousey Gush About Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax & More in Her First Total Divas Confessional

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ronda Rousey has had the time of her life in the WWE.

In this clip from the season nine premiere of Total Divas (returning Wednesday, Oct. 2), the MMA fighter turned wrestler gushes about her female peers in the WWE.

"I have had so much fun. The girls in the locker room are funny as hell," Rousey shares with the Total Divas cameras. "There's so much more to being part of this WWE family than I knew."

And the 32-year-old athlete has certainly joined the WWE at a historic time, especially for women. As seen in the clip above, season nine of Total Divas will cover Evolution, the all-women's pay-per-view event that aired Oct. 28, 2018.

So, it's no wonder the ladies of the WWE have rallied around each other. In fact, it seems as though Rousey has nothing but kind things to say about her peers Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi), Carmella and Sonya Deville.

Read

13 Fascinating Facts About New Total Divas Star Ronda Rousey

"Nattie really welcomed me into the door before anybody else. I love Nia Jax. I just really respect her in the ring," the Furious 7 actress continues. "Trin, she's just an absolute sweetheart. She never makes me feel like I'm a stranger."

Rousey goes on to note that she finds 31-year-old Carmella cute and pinchable like "a beanie baby."

As for Deville? The former Olympian certainly has respect for Sonya, as she too has a MMA background.

"Sonya came from a MMA background," Rousey adds. "So, there's been the potential for some kind of rivalry there."

It's safe to say that Rousey has truly taken to her wrestling career.

"It's just been so much fun. It really has been the time of my life and I'm not sure if I want those fun times to end," Ronda concludes.

Watch Ronda gush about her WWE peers in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Ronda Rousey , Nattie Neidhart , Trinity Fatu , WWE , , Celebrities , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Tisdale, The Late Late Show, Sharpay Evans

Ashley Tisdale's Disneyland Story Will Give You Sharpay Evans Flashbacks

Princess Beatrice Announces Engagement To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

All the Details on Princess Beatrice's $100,000 Engagement Ring

Bring It On

Kirsten Dunst Is Cheering For Another Bring It On And Our Spirit Fingers Are Ready

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Flip It Like Disick 108

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Tour $19.9 Million Malibu Mansion While House-Hunting

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Proves Once Again She's the Queen of Recycling Outfits

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Calling Her Teens "Dicks" Is Her Most Relatable Moment

Big Brother

Big Brother's Michie Defends Himself After Finale Criticism: I Truly Respect Women

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.