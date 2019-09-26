Get Cozy With Koolaburra by Ugg—Now on Sale!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 3:30 AM
Ready to turn your home into a stylish retreat? Well Koolabura by Ugg is here to help. Featuring premium fabrics and soft textures on everything from plush bedding to cozy boots, the brand will having you feel cozy from head to toe this fall and well into winter.
Koolabura by Ugg is now on sale at Kohl's, which offers free shipping with a $75—or free shipping to stores for pickup.
Below are some of our fave finds. Ready to get snuggly?
It doesn't get any more luxe than this plush faux fur throw. Great for your couch or bed!
This faux sherpa lumbar pillow will take you from fall into winter is cozy-chic style. Also available in stone gray and white.
Keep your toes toasty in these adorable booties that feature a suede upper and faux fur lining. Also available in black.
This reversible, frosted tip plush polar faux-fur set comes with a comforter and two shams. Also available in twin and king size.
This faux sherpa and micromink throw adds rustic-chic charm to any space—even hayrides.
Yep, even your wastebaskets can be cozy and cute like this textured option. Also available in heather gray.
With a super soft lining and flirty bow accents, meet your new fave fall boots. Also available in black and blue.
Shop the full Koolabura by Ugg collection at Kohl's.
