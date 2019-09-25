Meghan Markle's Everlane Jumpsuit Is Royally Affordable

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 3:40 PM
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
OK, so we might not be lucky enough to have Meghan Markle's amazingly jaw-dropping bone structure. And maybe we also aren't married to the insanely good-looking Prince Harry. However, every now and again we can dress like her! During the royal couple's tour debut of baby Archie Harrison, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in an elegant double V-neck jumpsuit showcasing her feminine silhouette and we are obsessed.
The chic jumpsuit is made by Everlane and for a refreshingly affordable $120, you can score one too. Yes, you read that correctly: $120!
Be princess perfect in your new favorite go-to jumpsuit.
Whether you're doing philanthropy work in South Africa or meeting your girlfriends for brunch, the one-and-done outfit is fit for any occasion. With that much savings, you may want to snag a second one in dusty blue, cocoa brown and haute red.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?