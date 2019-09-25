Meghan Markle Donates Baby Archie's Lightly Used Clothes to South Africa Charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising one special son!

Baby Archie Harrison is already making a splash on his royal tour debut. On Wednesday, the 4-month-old made his first official appearance with his parents during their 10-day tour of Africa. As if that weren't exciting enough, later in the day, the Duchess of Sussex gifted her little nugget's hand-me-downs to a charity that supports mothers with HIV.

Meghan visited the Mothers2Mothers organization in Cape Town, however, her baby boy wasn't with her during that time. While on her first solo trip, the former Suits star brought a large duffle bag that was full of Archie's clothing. Some items included two of his tiny white vests—one featured the words "The Future" while the other had the Invictus Games logo.

"Here's a few little things that I thought would be helpful," the Duchess of Sussex shared, as showing each piece of clothing. "The Future. And he's outgrown his Invictus one."