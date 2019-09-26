We're Obsessed With This Halloween Haunted House Cat Scratcher

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is almost here and when preparing for Halloween, our beloved pets can sometimes get overlooked. While we might be busy picking the perfect sexy, couples, or group costume, it's important to let our four legged friends in on the frightful festivities too!
If you're a cat person who also loves to go all out for Halloween, you're in for a treat: Target has dreamed up a cat scratcher that's decked out to look like a haunted house, and not only is it super cute, it's only $17. If you want to share adorably spooky Instagram pics of your fur baby lounging in their very own haunted mansion, you better act fast because people are loving it so much that it's been selling like crazy!
Show your favorite feline the spirit of the season with this double-decker cat mansion.
Just in time for Halloween, this spooky chateau is part of Target's Hyde & EEK! Boutique! It's two times the frightful fun thanks to the double-decker design for maximum cat entertainment. Your festive kitty can scratch their spooks away in the spacious cove on the bottom or keep an eye on the room from up above.
We can't decide what we like more: the cute graphic design or the easy assembly? The exteriors feature Jack o' Lantern graphics and the inside features corrugated scratch posts and two exits so your four-legged friend can get in and out of their new favorite haunt with ease. Ghosts not included!
