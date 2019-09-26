Here's Everything the Bachelor in Paradise Couples Did in Their First Week in Public—Including Break Up

One week in Bachelor Nation is like one year in the real world.

OK, maybe not, but it can feel that way, especially when you realize i was just one week ago that viewers watched as three couples got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season six finale, with three more exclusive relationships revealed during the reunion special.

But as any diehard fan knows, not all relationships that begin on the beach are made to last and not every couple is likely to become the next Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan. In the week since the finale aired, allowing all six BIP couples to go public with their relationships, they've all kept busy and kept fans up-to-date via social media on their adventures, including romantic getaways, interviews and just having their first meal together in public.

Alas, one of the couples didn't make it past the week, announcing their split just days after the reunion special aired.

So what have all of the Bachelor in Paradise pairs been up to since their love stories played out? Let's break down for eventful weeks, couple-by-couple...