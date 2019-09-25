EXCLUSIVE!

How Hailey Bieber Is Prepping for Her Wedding With Justin Bieber

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 12:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's almost time for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's big day! 

But before the 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model say "I do" (again), the bride-to-be is prepping for the momentous occasion with a little pre-wedding pampering.

According to an insider, Mrs. Bieber visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, Calif. last weekend. The source tells E! News Hailey received the Pellequr signature scrub with CBD lymphatic massage.

"She wanted to exfoliate the dead skin off of her body and feel smooth before traveling and getting a spray tan," the source says. "You normally experience the effects of the lymphatic drainage and CBD massage immediately after treatment. The lymphatic massage helps to clear toxins in your body, and she wanted to jumpstart her week before her wedding to ensure she was glowing. Hailey likes the overall detox experience. It truly relaxes her and is a chance for her to clear her mind from her busy schedule and the daily hustle."

Watch

Hailey Bieber Reflects on Her Struggle With Anxiety

The source says Hailey sometimes visits the nearby Peak Wellness center before heading to the spa. The center offers a range of services, including acupuncture, massage therapy, I.V. therapy, nutrition guidance and more.

"She likes to make it a few [hours-long] event of wellness relaxation," the insider says. 

Still, these aren't the only ways Hailey practices self-care. According to another source, Hailey also takes classes at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Hailey loves that you sweat in the heated room while toning your body with resistance bands and small weights," the source continues. "She will go to class a few times per week to maintain her shape. Hailey has been visiting the studio frequently the past two months for wedding preparation."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

As fans will recall, the "Sorry" singer proposed to his leading lady in the summer of 2018. The two then tied the knot at a New York courthouse that fall. Since then, the two have enjoyed several PDA-packed moments. Although, Hailey admitted that "marriage is very hard."

"I said that when we had first married," she recently told Vogue Australia. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable."

Now, just a year after their first ceremony, the two are getting ready to tie the knot again. While the stars had to originally postpone the big day, a source says the "countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it."

"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only," another insider says. "It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."

Cheers to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Couples , Celebrities , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anna Camp, Perfect Harmony

From The Office to True Blood, How Anna Camp's TV Past Prepared Her for Perfect Harmony

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Too Sick to Attend Balmain Collab Launch in Paris

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale

Score 70% Off at the AllSaints Flash Sale

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison,

Proof Baby Archie is Basically Prince Harry's Identical Twin

Rob Kardashian, Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn Lozada Sets the Record Straight on Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

Lady Gaga, Allure, October 2019

Lady Gaga Surprising a Fan With a Makeup Tutorial Will Leave You In Tears

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

So Much Happens in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Trailer It's Mind-Boggling

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.