Proof Baby Archie is Basically Prince Harry's Identical Twin

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Baby Archie Harrison, Prince Harry

Toby Melville /PA Wire , Mauro Carraro/Shutterstock

Like father, like son.

Archie Harrisonhas embarked on his first royal tour with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal couple spent the first two days of the African tour getting down to business sans Archie, who is cared for by a nanny while mom and dad work. But, little Archie was the star of one of their official royal appearances on day three of the tour, and the pictures and videos from the event show just how much Archie looks like his dad.

Looking at the above photo of Archie next to a young Harry, it's plain to see just how much he takes after dear old dad. The photo of Harry was taken in May 1985, when he was 7-months-old and had accompanied his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and brother Prince William, then 3, to Venice.

The photo shows Harry on the royal yacht Brittania with the same curious look on his face that Archie is sporting in his photo. Between the similar looks on their faces, their almost identical ages in these photos, and the fact that they're both being held by their mothers in these shots, the parallels here are all kinds adorable.

Watch

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Dancing at Beach in Cape Town

And it's not just his looks that Archie shares with his dad.

In a video posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram story on Wednesday, the 4-month-old royal was all smiles as his mother carried him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, Harry proudly walking at their side. 

Photos of the meeting showed Archie chilling on his mama's lap while Harry and Meghan both affectionately interacted with their first child and Tutu. Based on the videos from his royal appearance, he definitely has Harry's mischievous and happy personality.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archie Harrison

Shutterstock

Almost immediately, fans of the royal family started talking about how much baby Archie looks like baby Harry on Twitter. The consensus seems to be that Archie mostly looks like Harry, with his eyes and mouth coming from the Duchess. (TBD on how red Archie's hair will be, if at all.)

"Archie looks like baby Harry's twin here," one user tweeted, comparing images from Archie today to a photo of baby Harry wearing a white and blue striped onesie. (Similarly, Archie was wearing white and blue H&M overalls during this event.)"

"Archie looks like Harry but with Meghan Markle's lips, we won," another user tweeted.

Suffice it to say fans of the royal family are having a bit of an emotional day. If they weren't stanning Archie before, they sure are now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Archie Harrison , Meghan Markle , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: Shopbop's Event of the Season Sale

Shopbop's 3-Day Event of the Season Sale Is Here!

Baby Archie Is Basically Prince Harry's Twin

Anna Camp, Perfect Harmony

From The Office to True Blood, How Anna Camp's TV Past Prepared Her for Perfect Harmony

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Too Sick to Attend Balmain Collab Launch in Paris

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale

Score 70% Off at the AllSaints Flash Sale

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

How Hailey Bieber Is Prepping for Her Wedding With Justin Bieber

Rob Kardashian, Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn Lozada Sets the Record Straight on Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.