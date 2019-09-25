Mila Kunis' New Blonde Hair Will Make You Anything But Blue

Mila Kunis, is that you?

The That '70s Show alum is now a blonde! The actress just debuted a new hairdo while out and about in Los Angeles. In the photos, taken on Tuesday, a smiling Kunis can be seen with her blonde hair, which also now has turquoise blue tips! The 36-year-old star concealed most of her new 'do under a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, but the blonde and blue could still be seen sticking out from under the cap.

This is a major transformation for Kunis, who was just sporting her signature brunette locks at a Dodgers game days ago. Kunis attended the game alongside her husband, Ashton Kutcher, who has been making headlines this week. It was just yesterday that Kutcher took to social media to seemingly respond to ex Demi Moore's new memoir, which shares claims about their former marriage.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," Kutcher told his fans. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. [heart emoji]"