Jennifer Lopez Shading Gwyneth Paltrow and More A-List Stars Has Fans Shook 21 Years Later

Jenny from the Block didn't come to play!

There's no debate that Jennifer Lopez is a big star. Singer, actress, director and businesswoman are just some of the titles she can put on her resume with no questions asked.

But the wild Internet is buzzing this morning after one editor came across an old article centered around the Hustlers star.

In an interview with Movieline, which was posted back in February 1998, Jennifer had edged up to what she calls "the bottom of the A-list of actresses." At the same time, she wasn't going to hold back when it comes to fellow Hollywood stars.

When asked about Cameron Diaz, Jennifer said she's "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with. She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in My Best Friend's Wedding, I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'"