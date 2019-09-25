Bella Hadid Bares Her Butt at Paris Fashion Week Show

Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 10:03 AM
Bella Hadid has bared her bum.
With Paris Fashion Week underway in the city of light, the supermodel popped up on the runway at Mugler's fashion show on Wednesday donning a design that would naturally spark headlines.
The ensemble consisted of a cropped blazer over a sheer backless bodysuit that included seamed stockings down the legs. On top, the star had on a pair of bottoms with butt cut-outs and a thong from the bodysuit on top.
"Afternoon tea," she quipped of the sexy look on her Instagram Story.
The star also reshared a video of herself on the runway posted by Sami Miro, who wrote, "You were not playing with those butt straps."
Of course, as a model, Hadid has sported a seemingly endless array of designs down runways over the years and is no stranger to risky ensembles.
In fact, she's also rocked plenty of them off the catwalk, from hip-high slits on the red carpet to pasties for an after-party.
Revisit Hadid's daring looks with E!'s gallery below!
Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
Splash News
For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit.
